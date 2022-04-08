Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

NYSE:GPK opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

