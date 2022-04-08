Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target Increased to C$10.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AUY. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.19.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

NYSE AUY opened at $5.79 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 10.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 21.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 16.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.