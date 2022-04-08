MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

MGE Energy stock opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69. MGE Energy has a one year low of $69.23 and a one year high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.69.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Possin acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 28,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

