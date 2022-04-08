Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub expects that the building manufacturing company will earn $4.55 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

NYSE LPX opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $73,750,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 183.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991,029 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $60,819,000 after buying an additional 640,874 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 46.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820,817 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,744,000 after buying an additional 580,203 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $158,486,000 after acquiring an additional 505,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

