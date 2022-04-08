Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $308.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $318.00 to $308.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $258.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

