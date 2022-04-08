The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang (NYSE:CPNGGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 108.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CPNG opened at $17.75 on Friday. Coupang has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,729,000 after purchasing an additional 111,510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Coupang by 278.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $122,938,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,628 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

