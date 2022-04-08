Piper Sandler Trims Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Target Price to $55.00

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 143.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

COWN stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $619.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43. Cowen has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $453.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.52 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cowen will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cowen news, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cowen by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cowen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cowen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cowen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 6.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

