PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given New $84.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s previous close.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $73.07 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $277,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $58,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,919. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

