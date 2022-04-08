Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Fortinet by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $338.12 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.78 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

