Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group grew its position in Five Below by 19,421.0% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 698,184 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,170,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Five Below by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after buying an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.72.

FIVE stock opened at $168.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

