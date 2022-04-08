Ieq Capital LLC Sells 603 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.27.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ESS opened at $351.70 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $278.26 and a one year high of $359.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 117.18%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

