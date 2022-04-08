Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 13,348 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,348 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,705,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,336,000 after buying an additional 447,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 196,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,895,000 after buying an additional 32,105 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EQR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

EQR opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 70.62%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

