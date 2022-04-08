Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.10.

Shares of RGA opened at $108.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 150,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.1% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 397,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

