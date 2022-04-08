Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,440 ($32.00) to GBX 2,570 ($33.70) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,156.43.

SHEL opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $8,746,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $6,858,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,944,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $3,789,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Shell’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

