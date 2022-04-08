TheStreet Downgrades RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to C+

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. RPM International has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.84.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International (Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.