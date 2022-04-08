Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TotalEnergies SE’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for TotalEnergies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will earn $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%.

TTE has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 487,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 100,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

