International Paper Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for International Paper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IP. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

International Paper stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

