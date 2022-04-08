Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.94 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

NYSE:MAA opened at $216.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.08 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $929,814.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $50,405.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,655 shares of company stock worth $3,809,124 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

