Analyzing Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre N/A N/A N/A Eargo N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cadre and Eargo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $427.29 million 1.93 N/A N/A N/A Eargo $69.15 million 2.63 -$39.85 million ($1.25) -3.71

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Eargo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Eargo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cadre and Eargo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83 Eargo 1 2 0 0 1.67

Cadre currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.12%. Eargo has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.29%. Given Eargo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eargo is more favorable than Cadre.

Summary

Eargo beats Cadre on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Eargo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

