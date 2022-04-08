Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,033 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.40% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $12,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,115.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,063.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,055.63. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $978.51 and a 1 year high of $1,243.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.