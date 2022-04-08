Raymond James Trims Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Target Price to $417.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $439.00 to $417.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $395.77.

MCO opened at $343.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $299.68 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.92.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,675,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

