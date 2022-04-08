Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Underweight”

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $76.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $92.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of HLI opened at $83.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.64. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.63.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.