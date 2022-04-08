Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LICY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.44.
Li-Cycle stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 28.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.28.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,500,000. Covalis Capital LLP raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 4,355,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after buying an additional 1,480,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $18,918,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $18,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.
Li-Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.
