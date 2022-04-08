Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,046 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8,861.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 54.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 20,021 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at $228,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $91.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.51. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $97.90.

