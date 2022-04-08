Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $139.73 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $139,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $1,868,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $302.75 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.57 and its 200 day moving average is $360.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $312.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

