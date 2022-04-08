Analysts Set Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) PT at $11.40

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of RLLMF opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Real Matters has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

