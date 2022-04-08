Analyzing XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) & Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) and Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XL Fleet and Dorman Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $15.60 million 16.95 $28.79 million $0.18 10.39 Dorman Products $1.35 billion 2.25 $131.53 million $4.12 23.26

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet. XL Fleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorman Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares XL Fleet and Dorman Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet 184.55% -13.89% -12.53% Dorman Products 9.78% 16.42% 10.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for XL Fleet and Dorman Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dorman Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

XL Fleet presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 541.71%. Dorman Products has a consensus price target of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.23%. Given XL Fleet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Dorman Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Dorman Products shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of XL Fleet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Dorman Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorman Products has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorman Products beats XL Fleet on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XL Fleet (Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Dorman Products (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts, including door handles, keyless remotes and cases, and door hinge repairs; and heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles, such as lighting, cooling, engine management, wheel hardware, air tanks, and cab products. It offers powertrain products comprising cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines and reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components, other engine, and transmission and axle components; and chassis products, such as control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, other suspension, steering, and brake components. The company also provides automotive body products, including window lift motors, switches and handles, wiper, and other interior and exterior automotive body components; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts; automotive and home electrical wiring components; and other hardware assortments and merchandise. It offers its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, OE FIX, Conduct-Tite, and HD Solutions brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, such as on-line platforms; national, regional, and local warehouse distributors; and specialty markets; salvage yards; local independent parts wholesalers; and mass merchants. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

