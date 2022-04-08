Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 178.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,156 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $14,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,459,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,199,000 after purchasing an additional 127,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,764,000 after purchasing an additional 114,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,714,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,538,000 after purchasing an additional 288,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $136.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.44. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

