Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 80,449 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 534,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,449 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

