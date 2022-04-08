Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $12.92 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Workday were worth $12,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Workday by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Workday by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Workday by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Workday by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,407,953. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.33.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $233.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,332.50 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

