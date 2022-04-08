-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Fortress Biotech reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 94.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIO. StockNews.com cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 236,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 102.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 108.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

