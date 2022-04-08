Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $378.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $378.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.15.

NYSE ACN opened at $341.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.72. Accenture has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $216.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

