Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $37.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

FYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,671,000 after buying an additional 5,822,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 150.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 928.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,306 shares during the last quarter. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth $35,080,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 18.7% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,362,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,460 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Communications Parent (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.