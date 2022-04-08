HP (NYSE:HPQ) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HPQ. Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Shares of HPQ opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in HP by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in HP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in HP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in HP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

