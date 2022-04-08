Piper Sandler Lowers Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $384.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $414.00 to $384.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TEAM. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.25.

TEAM stock opened at $292.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $207.83 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

