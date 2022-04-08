FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTCI. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $4.63 on Friday. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. Equities analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTC Solar news, CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 74,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $486,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $174,145.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 397,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,197.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $110,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

