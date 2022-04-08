Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 71.32%.

Shares of AUVI opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUVI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied UV in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Applied UV in the second quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied UV by 12.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Applied UV by 884.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

