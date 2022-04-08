Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $50.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FCX. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

