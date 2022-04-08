Cwm LLC Takes Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Cwm LLC owned 1.02% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 313.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TPHD opened at $33.08 on Friday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $29.08 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.