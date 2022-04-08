Cwm LLC Takes Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEN. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $102,654,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 548.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 188,676 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 108.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 115,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 60,121 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $10,500,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 31.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,528 shares of company stock worth $4,355,463. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

NYSE:PEN opened at $219.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,460.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.41. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.19 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

