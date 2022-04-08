Cwm LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after acquiring an additional 55,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 46.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,422,000 after acquiring an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 107.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,261 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $174.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.29. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $170.44 and a fifty-two week high of $313.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of -0.16.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.24%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson lowered WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About WD-40 (Get Rating)
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.
3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
