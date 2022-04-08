Cwm LLC Acquires New Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth $2,394,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Brady by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Brady by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

In other news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BRC opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Brady Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.