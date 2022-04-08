Comparing ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) & CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) and CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ATI Physical Therapy and CareMax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATI Physical Therapy 0 4 2 0 2.33 CareMax 0 0 4 0 3.00

ATI Physical Therapy currently has a consensus target price of $3.45, suggesting a potential upside of 91.44%. CareMax has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 99.02%. Given CareMax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CareMax is more favorable than ATI Physical Therapy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of ATI Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of CareMax shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATI Physical Therapy and CareMax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATI Physical Therapy $627.87 million 0.57 -$778.33 million N/A N/A CareMax $295.76 million 2.12 -$6.68 million N/A N/A

CareMax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATI Physical Therapy.

Risk and Volatility

ATI Physical Therapy has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareMax has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ATI Physical Therapy and CareMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATI Physical Therapy N/A -9.05% -2.99% CareMax N/A -1.27% -0.85%

Summary

CareMax beats ATI Physical Therapy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATI Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs. It also provides ATI worksite solutions comprising injury prevention programs, work-related injury assessment services, wellness offerings, and consultations for employers; proprietary electronic medical records (EMR) integration, caseload management, and continuing education in progressive therapies; and sports medicine, including onsite sports physical therapy, clinical evaluation and diagnosis, immediate and emergency care, nutrition programs, and concussion management services. The company offers outpatient physical therapy services under the ATI Physical Therapy name. As of December 31, 2021, it had 910 owned and 20 managed clinics. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

About CareMax (Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc. provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 48 multi-specialty medical care centers in Florida, Tennessee, and New York. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

