Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exelon by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after buying an additional 872,516 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 20.4% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Exelon by 10.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $50.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.