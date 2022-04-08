Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,256 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $103.42 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average of $94.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

