3,879 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $62.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.