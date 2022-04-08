Cwm LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,646,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL opened at $183.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.82. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.27.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

