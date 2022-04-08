Cwm LLC Buys New Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter worth $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ExlService by 188.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $145.63 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.28 and a twelve month high of $149.69. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.77.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.20.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

