Cwm LLC Takes Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at $2,561,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Neogen by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 320,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after buying an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas Edward Jones acquired 1,400 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $31.37 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. Neogen had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

