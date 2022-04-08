D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Paya were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 109.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the third quarter valued at about $194,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.59 million, a PE ratio of -539.00 and a beta of -0.12. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

